Russians power to first ATP Cup final

MELBOURNE • Daniil Medvedev fired Russia into the final of the ATP Cup with a tense 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win yesterday over an injury-hampered Alexander Zverev, after the German destroyed a racket in frustration over a lost service break.

Russia will meet surprise package Italy in today's final after Matteo Berrettini sealed a 2-0 win against Spain by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-5.

Zverev had treatment for a lower back injury in the second set against Medvedev and slammed his racket into the court after slapping a wild second serve into the tramlines to be broken at 5-5 in the deciding set.

Medvedev had his own wobbles serving for the match but eventually closed it out for a timely confidence boost before the Australian Open, which starts tomorrow.

"We're really happy to get the win," Medvedev, whose teammate Andrey Rublev enjoyed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff, said after sealing a 2-0 win for Russia. "I started to make some big serves in big moments. That was a big key against Sascha (Zverev)."

In a madcap finish, Medvedev double-faulted twice on match point and saved five break points before finally wrapping up proceedings with a fierce forehand down the line that Zverev could only push long.

Nursing a sore back, world No. 2 Rafael Nadal sat out of another match for Spain, who reached the final in the inaugural ATP Cup last year.

His teammate Pablo Carreno Busta lost 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 to Fabio Fognini in the earlier match before Berrettini continued his fine early season form against Bautista Agut.

Italy failed to reach last year's knockout rounds without Berrettini but are a different beast with the world No. 10, who upset Austria's Dominic Thiem in his unbeaten run in singles.

"Obviously now the confidence is better, it's higher," said Berrettini.

"We're feeling good. We're feeling good energy."

Elsewhere, Garbine Muguruza thrashed Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-0 yesterday to set up a Yarra Valley Classic final against world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Barty got her place in today's final when Serena Williams pulled out of their semi-final on Friday.

Meanwhile, Elise Mertens will play Kaia Kanepi in the final of the Gippsland Trophy today after world No. 3 Naomi Osaka withdrew with a shoulder injury.

Kanepi beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 to reach her first WTA final since 2013.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP CUP

Final: StarHub Ch209, 7am