Russian trio muscle into last 16

MELBOURNE • Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov share things in common. They are all Russian players who are ranked in the top 20, are in a young age bracket of 23 to 25, and were all in third-round action at Melbourne Park yesterday.

The trio could have made it a clean sweep of Russian victories in the men's draw to add to that list, but Khachanov was defeated by Italian Matteo Berrettini.

World No. 4 Medvedev was forced to dig deep to fight off a charging Filip Krajinovic of Serbia but came through 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 to extend his winning streak to 17 matches.

The 25-year-old breezed through the first two sets but looked rattled when Krajinovic won the third and went up a break in the fourth.

It was the fourth seed's first dropped set of the tournament, and he repeatedly yelled at his box in an empty Rod Laver Arena - due to new lockdown restrictions - with coach Gilles Cervara eventually walking out and not returning.

Krajinovic was unrelenting after finding some success preying on Medvedev's forehand and took the contest into a fifth set.

Medvedev had never won a five-set match in six previous attempts, but after breaking the Serb for 2-0 in the decider with a crunching forehand winner, he faced little resistance for the rest of the match.

"Definitely a good feeling to finally win in five sets," said Medvedev, who next faces American Mackenzie McDonald.

"He played some great tennis, especially like the fourth set was perfect tennis from him."

Most people would reward themselves after winning their first five-setter at a Grand Slam, but Medvedev's real battle begins when he returns to his hotel room - staying away from the sugary snacks he has sworn off.

The Russian admits that he has a sweet tooth but says he is denying himself treats to boost his chances of winning a maiden Slam.​

17 Matches Daniil Medvedev has won in a row since last November.

"I just like sugar... sweet desserts, tiramisu, panna cotta, anything," he said. "(But) I don't eat sugar during the tournament.

"I've got five cakes in my room. After the tournament it's going to be a big fight with the cakes."

He also anticipated no problems with Cervara.

"He said just before leaving that he's sure I'm gonna win the match but he's gonna leave me alone to be more calm," he said. "I think it was a good thing to do."

Medvedev joins compatriot Aslan Karatsev in the fourth round, after the Russian qualifier manufactured a straight-set upset of Diego Schwartzman on Friday.

World No. 8 Rublev, 23, later made it a trio of Russians in the last 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory over 39-year-old Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Margaret Court Arena.

"I feel physically great, I haven't had long matches so far and I feel fresh," said Rublev, who will next face Casper Ruud with Medvedev looming in the quarter-finals.

World No. 20 and 24-year-old Khachanov's tight 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) loss to Berrettini was the only setback for Russia's burgeoning male tennis cohort.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Rafael Nadal accelerated his pursuit of a record 21st Grand Slam title with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie yesterday.

Separately, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 33, skipped practice yesterday after suffering a "muscle tear" on Friday, as the wait continued over his ability to contest his fourth-round match against Milos Raonic today.

