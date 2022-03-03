Russia, Belarus players can compete on ATP, WTA Tours, not team events

LONDON • Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing in ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events, the sport's governing bodies said on Tuesday.

A joint statement from the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organisers of the four Grand Slam competitions said Russians and Belarusians can keep competing in professional events "at this time", despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus has been accused of complicity after allowing Russia to stage the attack from its territory.

But players will not be allowed to compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus, while the ITF has suspended both countries from team events, the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. This means Russia cannot defend both titles, which they won last year.

The ATP and WTA tournaments set to be held in Moscow in October have also been suspended.

"A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the past week," said the joint statement by the tennis bodies.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return."

Formula One is also taking the same lead, with the FIA governing body banning Russian flags and the playing of its national anthem when the season starts on March 20.

However, professional drivers from Russia and Belarus can compete "under the FIA flag" and in a "neutral capacity" until further notice, so Haas' Nikita Mazepin - the only Russian driver on the grid - will keep his place.

The decision to stop short of an outright ban is a controversial one.

After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events on Monday, Fifa and Uefa followed suit by banning Russia and its teams from international and continental football events.

World Athletics, the International Skating Union and cycling's UCI have been among the many governing bodies to also implement a ban.

Part of the IOC's reasoning for its recommendation was the impact the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes could have on Ukrainians competing.

But three of the women's tennis top 20, Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, would have been affected by such a ban, while the men's world No. 1 is Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Still, that will not stop Ukrainians Dayana Yastremska and Elina Svitolina from fighting for their country on the courts.

After thrashing Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 in the last 32 of the WTA Monterrey Open on Tuesday, world No. 15 Svitolina, dressed in her country's national colours of blue and yellow, said it was her mission to unite the tennis world behind her country and she would donate all prize money to the war effort.

TV graphics had a blank space next to where Potapova's flag and country would normally be placed.

World No. 128 Yastremska collapsed in a heap on court after her 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (9-7) last-32 win over Romanian Ana Bogdan at the WTA Lyon tournament.

"This win, compared to what's going on in my country, is nothing. But I'm happy, at least, I'm also fighting for my country," she said.

