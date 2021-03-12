Roger proud of resilience in recovery

DOHA • The last time Roger Federer was on a tennis court before Wednesday, the coronavirus pandemic had yet to take hold.

The Swiss great made his long-awaited return to competitive action since bowing out in the semi-finals of last year's Australian Open, beating Briton Dan Evans 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Qatar Open.

With 405 days of inactivity, Federer looked rusty but his sense of humour was still intact as he joked he had been away from the ATP Tour for so long that he had not realised the enhanced health and safety measures now in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"I tend to forget a lot of things... like I'd ask for the towel and they couldn't bring it to me because of the (virus) rules," the world No. 6 said. "It feels like I've been away longer than I have."

Acknowledging it was unusual for a player of his age - he turns 40 in August - to return after serious injury that required two knee operations last year, he said: "I was very happy with how I was able to handle the tough moments, I didn't think my game started to wobble.

"It's been a long and tough road for me. To come back at my age is not very simple, but I've had a wonderful team around myself and that made it much easier. It was worth it because I played a great match today."

As for his surgically-repaired knee, Federer admitted only time will tell how it holds up and that will determine his playing schedule for the rest of the season.

"(What's) important is how I feel tomorrow and the next day for the next six months," he added. "There are a lot of things I can still improve on, but overall, I'm incredibly happy how I played."

Regardless of how he fares in Doha, it is clear he is the main attraction here despite the field also including world No. 8 Andrey Rublev and US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

The men's record 20-time Grand Slam winner had a wide smile as he received a thunderous welcome at the Khalifa Tennis Complex, which was at 20 per cent capacity, with some among the crowd carrying his portraits while others waved the Swiss national colours.

Tennis great Rod Laver tweeted it was "great to see you back on court", while the ATP Tour also tweeted how competitors at the ongoing Chile Open were glued to the television to catch him back in action.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE