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Rising star Rafael Jodar says he’s ‘still learning’ after swearing at ballboy

Rafael Jodar of Spain in action during his 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Shanghai Masters quarter-final win over Norway’s Casper Ruud on Oct 16.

SHANGHAI – Rising Spanish tennis star Rafael Jodar said he was still “learning how to behave on court” after swearing at a ballboy at the Shanghai Masters, where he reached the semi-finals on Oct 16 to make history.

The 20-year-old recovered from a set down to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and become the youngest player to make the last four in the tournament’s history.

It was Jodar’s first match since being warned for unsportsmanlike conduct after shouting an expletive at a ballboy in the fourth round.

“I was just frustrated with myself and I couldn’t control my emotions at that point of the match,” he told reporters.

On Oct 14 , Jodar was trailing Botic van de Zandschulp after losing the first set on a tiebreak, when he shouted in Spanish: “Give me the f***ing towel!”

Jodar said on Oct 16 he knew it was wrong.

“After the match I thought about it and I shouldn’t have done that to the ballkid. It was my mistake,” he said after his gutsy quarter-final win.

He added that he wished to apologise to the ballboy.

“As I’m learning how to do the forehand, how to do the backhand, how to serve, I’m also learning how to behave on court, and there’s still a lot of things,” said the world No. 13.

“I’m not perfect.”

Jodar is having a breakout year, after starting the season ranked 168th.

Ruud, ranked 24th, saved three match points before double-faulting to hand Jodar victory.

Jodar will play either 2019 Shanghai champion Daniil Medvedev or American Tommy Paul in the semi-finals. AFP