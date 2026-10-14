Straitstimes.com header logo

Rising Spanish tennis star Rafael Jodar handed code violation for swearing at ballboy

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spain’s Jodar went on to beat van de Zandschulp 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters.

Spain’s Jodar went on to beat van de Zandschulp 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Rafael Jodar, 20, was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct after shouting, “Give me the f***ing towel!”, at a ballboy during the Shanghai Masters.
  • Chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote said he understood Jodar’s complaint but could not excuse his language, and gave him an ATP rulebook warning.
  • Jodar recovered to beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2, and will face Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.

AI generated

Shanghai – Rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct after shouting an expletive at a ballboy in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Oct 14.

Jodar, 20, was trailing Botic van de Zandschulp after losing the first set on a tiebreak when he shouted in Spanish: “Give me the f***ing towel!”

He had fired a shot just long to lose a break point in the first game of the second set.

Jodar was swiftly issued a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct, a violation of the ATP rulebook, by Ecuadoran chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote.

The two had a brief exchange in Spanish as Jodar complained to Pinoargote that his request for a towel was being ignored.

Pinoargote responded that he understood but could not excuse Jodar’s language.

“Ask me, and I’ll ask him,” Pinoargote said.

“Not like that – that’s not how we speak to them.”

When Jodar asked Pinoargote, “What did I say?”, the umpire responded: “I can’t repeat it. You know what you said.”

Jodar went on to beat van de Zandschulp 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2.

The world No. 13 is having a breakout season after starting at 168th.

He will face Casper Ruud in the Shanghai quarter-finals after the Norwegian advanced when Felix Auger-Aliassime retired injured from their fourth-round match.

Ballboys and ballgirls are stationed around the court to fetch loose balls and toss them to players during service games. They also hand players towels between points. AFP

More on this topic
China’s ‘lucky loser’ Bu knocks Spanish 12th seed Jodar out of US Open in rain-affected opener
Brandon Nakashima, Rafael Jodar reach first Masters 1000 semi-finals in Canada
See more on

Men's tennis

Spain

China

Abuse

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.