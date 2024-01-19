Returning Anisimova takes pride in reaching fourth round

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2024 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S in action during her third round match against Spain's Paula Badosa as spectators are seen in the reflection of glass REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2024 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S throws a towel to fans after winning her third round match against Spain's Paula Badosa REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2024 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S shakes hands with Spain's Paula Badosa after winning her third round match REUTERS/Edgar Su
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

MELBOURNE - Amanda Anisimova said she was proud of reaching the second week of the Australian Open on her return from an eight-month break from tennis, even if part of her expected to hit the ground running.

The 22-year-old American, who in May announced an indefinite break from the sport because of mental health concerns and burnout, kicked off her campaign in Melbourne by knocking out Russian 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-3 6-4.

Anisimova, a semi-finalist at the French Open in 2019 and former world number 21, followed that up with comprehensive victories over Argentine Nadia Podoroska and former world number two Paula Badosa in the next two rounds.

"I'm really proud of myself," Anisimova told reporters.

"I wasn't sure, should I expect to do well? Because a lot of people were telling me, 'don't put too much expectations on yourself. You've taken a lot of time off. Don't get too down on yourself if you don't do well at these tournaments'.

"I kind of took that in a little bit, but I still expected a lot out of myself. But at the same time I was going to be happy whether I lose in the first round or if I do well.

"I'm just really happy that I was able to get this far, but I still think that I can do more."

Currently languishing at 442nd in the world, Anisimova can expect a big bump in her ranking by reaching the Melbourne Park fourth round for the third time.

She will have to be at her very best to get any further, however, with in-form defending champion Aryna Sabalenka as her next opponent. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top