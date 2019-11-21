Relentless Federer does not know when to stop

BUENOS AIRES • Roger Federer first thought about how long his playing career would last in 2009 but a decade later, the 38-year-old is still going strong and says he will keeping playing until his body decides otherwise.

Federer, who came agonising close to a ninth Wimbledon title in July, won his last Grand Slam in January last year when he claimed his sixth Australian Open. But he has won seven ATP titles since then, taking his career tally to 103.

The 20-time Slam winner, who ended the year behind Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the world rankings, said he cannot predict when he will stop playing.

"My retirement will depend on my health. At the moment I do not see any reason to retire," he said ahead of his exhibition matches in North and South America.

"I did not think I would play beyond 35, 36 years and here I am. I am doing well physically. I cannot predict when it's time to stop.

"I think in 2009 I questioned it for the first time. (It has been) 10 years and here I am. I'm exactly where I wanted to be at this age."

In a testament to his fitness and commitment, he and world No. 7 Alexander Zverev will face off in five different countries on this exhibition tour. The German is 16 years younger than Federer.

The Swiss is also six titles shy of American Jimmy Connors' record of 109 in the Open era.

"With age everything gets a bit more difficult," he added.

"But at the same time, with experience also you can savour the moments more.

"I don't know how it's going to end. I hope it's just going to be somewhat emotional I guess and nice... I just hope it's going to be good, the whole process, and not too difficult."

