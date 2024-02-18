Red-hot Jannik Sinner strolls into Rotterdam final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cruised into the Rotterdam Open final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over local hero Tallon Griekspoor on Feb 17, extending his stunning unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Sinner booked a final with Alex de Minaur from Australia, who said he played one of his best-ever matches after overcoming Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in a pulsating semi-final.

“It feels great to be back again in the final. It was a really tough match,” said Sinner.

The top-seeded Italian, who would rise to a career-high world number three if he lifts the title in Rotterdam, got off to a flying start, breaking the Griekspoor serve in the first game.

Griekspoor was hoping to avenge a semi-final defeat at his home tournament last year, also at the hands of Sinner.

But the 22-year-old Italian had too much consistency and depth of shot for the Dutchman, who has never before beaten a top-five player, closing out the first set.

Sinner saved two break points early in the second set, as Griekspoor failed to capitalise on a double-fault and a missed drop shot – rare errors from the Italian racket.

He saved another two in his next service game with an emphatic ace and more Griekspoor errors, the Dutchman venting his frustration by slamming down his racket.

The missed opportunities seemed to demoralise him and he gifted Sinner a break of his own to love at 4-4 with a double-fault.

Sinner served out the next game to take the match and set up his meeting with de Minaur, who has never beaten him.

“It doesn’t really matter what’s happened in the past,” said the Italian.

“I saw him play today. He played really, really good. I hope I can also play some good tennis tomorrow.”