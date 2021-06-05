Red Bull set early pace as Mercedes struggle

BAKU • Red Bull yesterday dominated the first two practice sessions for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen setting the pace in the early session before teammate Sergio Perez took the later session.

The two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were close behind in both sessions, but it was a day to forget for Mercedes.

Dutchman Verstappen, leading the standings for the first time after winning in Monaco last month, lapped the Baku street circuit with a best time of 1min 43.184sec.

Monaco Grand Prix pole-sitter Leclerc was the second fastest, 0.043sec slower, with Sainz third in the sunny session.

In the second session, Perez was fastest with Verstappen close behind, while Mercedes failed to crack the top 10.

The Mexican clocked 1:42.115, 0.101sec quicker than his teammate, and looked comfortably ahead.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, four points behind Verstappen (105) after five races, was only seventh fastest in the first session (+0.709sec) and was even slower in the second, coming in 11th (+1.041).

Teammate Valtteri Bottas - winner in Baku in 2019 - was 10th in the first (+1.707) and 16th in the second (+2.069).

The Briton and the Finn were slowed by traffic on quick laps and the "dirty" track proved slippery for drivers who also had to contend with breezy conditions.

However, Mercedes were unable to generate any lap time on the soft tyre, which will be used to define the grid today, and it seems apparent they have work to do.

On whether he can end the dominance of the Silver Arrows' - they have won the constructor's championship seven straight times - Verstappen told Radio 1 Newsbeat: "As a driver, you always have to believe that you are the best. And do I? Of course."

REUTERS

AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (7.30pm), Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208