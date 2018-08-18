Rain keeps Fed waiting, three women's seeds lose

CINCINNATI (Ohio) • The weather proved to be the biggest stumbling block at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, after former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's third-round battle with defending champion Grigor Dimitrov was suspended by the rain, with top seed Roger Federer unable to even get on the court.

Officials called a halt to a frustrating day on which Federer was left kicking his heels for his third-round tie against Leonardo Mayer, while Djokovic's match was halted with the Serb leading 2-6, 6-3, 2-1.

World No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro had played just six points in the first game of his delayed second-round match against Chung Hyeon before the rain came pouring down.

But the weather cleared, allowing officials to get eight courts into action, and the Argentinian returned to finish off a 6-2, 6-3 win over his South Korean opponent.

In the women's draw, top seed Simona Halep returned to sew up victory over Ajla Tomljanovic after their second-round match had been put on ice the previous day owing to rain, while reigning US Open champion and third seed Sloane Stephens was knocked out in the third round by Elise Mertens.

The American fell to the 15th seed 7-6 (10-8), 6-2 and failed to reach the quarter-finals for the third time in her past four events.

Fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber also suffered an upset, going down 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 to Madison Keys, while Aryna Sabalenka beat sixth seed Caroline Garcia 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

"More than anything, it was just how I handled being down and not letting the previous results kind of spiral in my head for me. That's what I'm happiest with," Keys said.

Elsewhere, former world No. 1 Serena Williams told Time magazine in a cover story published on Thursday that shortly before the worst defeat of her career, she had learnt the killer of her older half-sister, Yetunde Price, had been paroled after serving 12 years of a 15-year sentence.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was stunned 6-1, 6-0 by Johanna Konta on July 31 in San Jose - the first time in 928 professional matches that Williams had failed to win more than one game.

"I couldn't shake it out of my mind," she said in the interview.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP/WTA CINCINNATI OPEN

Men's q-final 2 & s-final 1: StarHub Ch201, 7am & tomorrow, 2am Women's q-final 4 & s-finals 1/2: Ch203, 7am & 11.55pm/tomorrow, 4am