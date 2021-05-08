Rafa tops Laureus a 4th time, Osaka 2nd

SEVILLE (Spain) • Tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka picked up the Laureus Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards on Thursday, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton also recognised.

World No. 2 Nadal claimed his fourth Laureus award as he was recognised for his 13th French Open and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam.

"Winning the French Open and equalling the 20th Grand Slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment," said the Spaniard. "It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend."

Osaka, who won the US Open for the second time and has four Slams, is now a two-time Laureus winner. She was also recognised for her anti-racism stance particularly at the US Open, where she wore masks bearing the names of black Americans who died during incidents involving the police or were victims of racial injustice.

"Regarding my activism on the court, I think it is important to use my voice, because for me I feel like I often hold back a lot and worry about what people think of me, but you know if you have a platform it is very important you use it," said the Japanese world No. 2.

Bayern Munich, winners of last season's Champions League, won the Laureus World Team of the Year Award.

Salah won the Sporting Inspiration Award for his support of various charities, many in his Egyptian home town of Nagrig, as well as for being a big advocate of women's rights in the Middle East.

Hamilton was named the inaugural winner of the Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year award for his support for racial justice.

The Briton, who has 97 race wins and 99 pole positions, wore a Black Lives Matter helmet and black race suit and took a knee at each grand prix last season.

Among the other winners, Chris Nikic, who became the first person with Down syndrome to complete a full Ironman, received the most votes in the global Laureus Sporting Moment award public vote.

