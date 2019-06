Rafael Nadal proved once again he is an irresistible force of nature at the French Open, beating Austrian Dominic Thiem in yesterday's final 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in Paris.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has won the championship a record 12 times and is the first tennis player, male or female, to win the same Grand Slam on a dozen occasions.

He has 18 Slams in total, just two behind his great rival Roger Federer's all-time haul of 20.