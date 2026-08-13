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Rafa Nadal Academy to open first South-east Asia centre in Indonesia in 2028

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Lombok is slated to have four tennis courts and four padel courts.

Tennis players in South-east Asia can learn to master legend Rafael Nadal’s signature “helicopter” forehand from the comfort of their backyard from 2028.

The retired Spanish star’s academy announced on July 27 that it would open a Rafa Nadal Tennis Center on the Indonesian island of Lombok in 2028, its first facility in the region.

The tennis centre will be housed in luxury resort Samara Lombok, which is also slated to open in 2028, and feature four tennis courts and four padel courts, according to a statement on the academy’s website.

It will offer sports programmes for players of all ages and abilities, following the training methodology developed by Nadal and his technical team.

Nadal’s sister, Maribel Nadal, deputy general manager of the Rafa Nadal Academy, said: “We’re very excited about the arrival of the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in South-east Asia.

“Lombok is a destination with enormous international potential and we believe that this project will help bring our methodology and our passion for sport to new generations of players and families from all over the world.”

The Rafa Nadal Academy, which first opened in Nadal’s home town of Manacor, Spain, in 2016, operates four types of centres in various locations including Mexico, Kuwait and Hong Kong, according to its website.

Its full-fledged academy allows young players to combine high-performance training with international academic education, while its sport and tennis centres tout world-class facilities for training and wellness. The Rafa Nadal Tennis Programme also partners international schools to teach students the sport.

Notable alumni from the academy include Norway’s two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud and Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala.

The original Mallorca compound has 45 tennis courts (23 hard courts and 22 clay courts), 19 padel courts, a gym and other sports facilities such as a pool and and beach volleyball court.

It conducts tennis and padel camps and annual programmes for adults and junior players. An international school also sits within the academy.

Singaporean tennis fan Man Yong Le is excited about the academy’s arrival in South-east Asia as players like himself need not travel far to attend elite tennis camps.

“It also gives a lot of up-and-coming tennis youth players in Singapore greater access to a competitive landscape,” said the 29-year-old, who has played tennis for 12 years and runs a racquet sports company.

“But the downside is that tours like the WTA and ATP might look to establish Lombok as a base to host tennis tournaments rather than Singapore .

“I also have slight concerns that it might erode the natural culture and heritage of Lombok if more tourists start visiting the island.”