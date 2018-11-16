Radwanska retires, citing poor health

WARSAW • Despite never having won a Grand Slam title, Agnieszka Radwanska can be proud of her list of achievements in tennis.

She has 20 WTA Tour tournament victories, culminating in her lifting the 2015 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore title.

However, in the last two years, the Pole's health has taken a turn for the worse and her ongoing medical issues led to Radwanska announcing her retirement from the sport at the age of 29 on Wednesday.

The 2012 Wimbledon finalist thanked her fans and revealed that she was hanging up her racket on social media, saying on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages: "Today, after 13 years of playing tennis competitively, I have decided to end my career.

"Unfortunately, I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can't live up to my expectations.

"Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I'm not able to push my body to the limits required.

"I'm hanging the racket up and say goodbye to the pro tour, but I'm not leaving tennis. Tennis is and always has been special in my life.

"Throughout my career, I always did my best to represent my country in the best possible way.

"Thank you for every sleepless night in front of the TV and all those Fan Favourite awards (Radwanska was voted the winner from 2011-16) - that was the biggest honour and best reward for my hard work.

"I am truly grateful for having the best and most loyal fans in all of tennis."

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray paid tribute to Radwanska, whose court craft made her a crowd favourite. "I am so sorry to hear this," the Scot said on Instagram. "Always loved watching you play."

The Pole, who reached a career-high ranking of second in 2012 and finished in the top-10 rankings for six consecutive seasons from 2011-16, added that she was ready for "new challenges".

She complained of health woes last year, including suffering from viruses which she had to fight using antibiotics.

And things did not get any better for her this season as she struggled for form, falling to 78th in the world rankings - her lowest position since debuting in 2006 - after starting the year in the top 30.

