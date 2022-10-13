Raducanu to find her fifth coach in 16 months

LONDON - Emma Raducanu has begun her search for a fifth coach since April 2021 after a parting of ways with Dmitry Tursunov.

The British tennis star, who memorably won the 2021 US Open as an unheralded qualifier, has earned a reputation for chopping and changing coaches with regularity but it was the 39-year-old Russian - once ranked as high as world No. 20 - who decided to part company and pursue a different coaching partnership.

Among the players linked to Tursunov is former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who has struggled to regain her form since winning the last of her four Grand Slams at the 2021 Australian Open.

Raducanu, who turns 20 in November, and Tursunov, had worked together after Wimbledon in July.

The partnership appeared to be going well, with Raducanu - now world No. 68 after peaking at No. 10 three months ago - winning eight of her 15 matches, including reaching the Korea Open semi-finals in September, though she was forced to retire in that match due to injury.

Raducanu, whose season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems, then pulled out of the ongoing Transylvania Open with a wrist issue.

Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave Raducanu's team since the middle of 2021, following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz.

Improving her physical condition appears to be Raducanu's immediate priority, though.

She has added Andy Murray's former fitness trainer Jez Green to her entourage.

Green, who has also worked with the likes of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem, was responsible for making former world No. 1 Murray one of the fittest players on the men's tour with rigorous winter training camps in Miami.

He was with the Scot when he won Wimbledon, the US Open and the 2012 London Olympics gold medal.

Former women's world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, 30, did a training block with Green and described it as "life-changing" and on a completely different level, reported WTA Insider in August.