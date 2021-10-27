Raducanu tempers expectations as she finds her feet

LONDON • Emma Raducanu has said people will have to be patient as the 18-year-old looks to establish herself on the WTA Tour after her fairy-tale US Open triumph last month.

The Briton, who is half-Romanian and half-Chinese, stunned the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

But the teenager was given somewhat of a reality check when she was knocked out in the second round at Indian Wells after returning to action earlier this month for the first time since her Flushing Meadows victory.

In fact, Raducanu has played in just four WTA tournaments - not winning a single match - this year in addition to the two Grand Slams she took part in, including Wimbledon.

Also, she is still without a coach after parting ways with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson following her triumph in New York.

As she gears up to face Polona Hercog in her opening match at the Transylvania Open in Romania, the world No. 23 said it was important to temper expectations.

"I feel like everyone should just be a little patient with me," she told the British media on Monday.

"I am going to find my tennis, I just need a little bit of time. Things have happened rather fast, I am learning a lot.

"I just need to be patient with myself, not expect too much. I am learning to accept it is not so smooth. In the long term, I know it will be up and down."

There will be growing pains, but she is eager to kick on.

"I am really excited for the next chapter... Next year I can play on the tour, like a full year, and that is the most exciting thing," Raducanu added. "Patience is key because, as I said, there are a lot of lows, where you learn about your game. You adjust to each level gradually.

"I kind of went from zero to the top of the game. So, it's obviously going to take some time to adjust and adapt but hopefully, with some good work, I will be able to do that."

Raducanu reportedly hopes to appoint a new coach before the next season and was seen training with compatriot Johanna Konta's former coach, Esteban Carril, earlier this month. But the Spaniard will not be in Romania.

Former world No. 1 and two-time Slam winner Simona Halep is backing Raducanu to break into the world's top 10 even if her progress may not be immediately apparent.

"She did something great and, probably, she will need some time to see how it is every week to be there," the Romanian said. "And then she will become much stronger."

