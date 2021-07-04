Raducanu sends crowd into a spin

LONDON • Emma Raducanu was just an 18-year-old British student sitting for her A levels in Maths and Economics just over two months ago.

But yesterday, the world No. 338 made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon after defeating Romania's 45th-ranked Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 - just two days after a superb 6-2, 6-4 victory over 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

In doing so, Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at the All England Club in the Open Era.

As she clinched her winning point and dropped to the ground in disbelief on Court 1, someone in the crowd shouted: "It's coming home!" in reference to the famous chant by English football fans.

Raducanu stood, looked around and did not know how to react. So she just smiled.

"Honestly, I am so speechless right now, I didn't know what my reaction would be if I won and that has happened. I am so grateful for all the support I had too today, I really appreciate it," she said.

When asked what was the best thing about her win, she added: "Just to stay here another day and play in front of you!

"This is by far the biggest court I have played on, so I think I coped quite well, it was a tight match, I was 3-1 down and tried to hold my nerve, you really got me through the whole match.

"Who'd have thought? When I was packing to come into the bubble my parents were like 'Aren't you packing too many pairs of match kit?' I think I will have to do some laundry tonight, I think they have a service at the hotel so I'll go down!"

Canada-born Raducanu moved to Britain aged two and grew up in London with her Romanian father and Chinese mother, both of whom have watched her this week.

She is not afraid of a challenge, having tried go-karting, aged nine, to moto cross, ballet, tap dancing and horse riding before tennis got the nod.

She was handed a wild card into the main draw only at late notice but is now assured at the very least of £181,000 (S$337,150) for reaching the fourth round - more than six times her career earnings to date of US$39,558 (S$53, 270).

Her progress into the senior ranks has been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic and due to staying in school so she only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour last month.

"I think it's quite incredible really," she said about the amount of prize money. "I think for me, I'll definitely use it. I'm sort of at the beginning of my career, just tapping into great coaches.

"Tennis is an expensive sport. To travel and compete week in, week out, it's definitely going to go towards funding that."

She added that she always felt she could compete at the top level but injuries and little niggles kept on halting her progress.

"I kept that belief that once I had such an opportunity to play at The Championships, I had that intrinsic belief I could do it," she said.

She will face feisty Ajla Tomljanovic next, after the 28-year-old Australian defeated Eastbourne champion Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber, the only former Wimbledon women's champion left in the draw, was put through the wringer early in her third-round clash with unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich but the German rallied from a set down to win 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 after a rain delay.

In the fourth round, the 25th seed will face 17-year-old American teenager Coco Gauff, who beat unseeded Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3.

In the men's draw, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), while Matteo Berrettini beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS