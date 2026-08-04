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Emma Raducanu out of US Open due to right leg stress fracture, say reports

Britain's Emma Raducanu during practice ahead of the Wimbledon tournament on June 28. The former champion has been struggling with injuries and illness throughout this year.

Former champion Emma Raducanu will miss the US Open because of the stress fracture in her leg that also forced her to pull out of Wimbledon, British media reported on Aug 3.

Raducanu, 23, is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the injury, with the US Open’s main draw due to kick off in four weeks.

Reuters has reached out to the Briton's representatives for comment.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries and illness throughout 2026, with a right foot injury she suffered in 2025 affecting her early season preparations and campaign.

An illness in February forced her out again for more than two months, and in June she picked up the stress fracture that forced her out of Wimbledon. REUTERS