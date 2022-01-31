Raducanu 'creeped out' by 35-year-old stalker

LONDON • A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, British media reported on Saturday.

Bromley Magistrates' Court convicted Amrit Magar on Friday after he was captured several times on door camera footage at the 19-year-old player's house in south London, where she lives with her parents.

Magar, a former Amazon delivery driver, left Raducanu flowers, a note which read "you deserve love" and a hand-drawn map, picturing his 23-mile (37km) walk from his house in north-west London to reach her, the court heard, according to the Daily Mail.

The Guardian also reported that on his last visit to the property, he decorated a tree in the front garden with Christmas lights and stole a shoe belonging to Raducanu's father from the porch, believing it was hers.

He was then caught by Ian Raducanu, who chased him by car while calling the police. When arrested, Magar said he wanted the shoe as a "souvenir". He will be sentenced by the court next month.

On Friday, he said he was ashamed to learn that his actions had upset Raducanu, who was in Singapore last week for practice sessions at the Tanglin Club. She lost in the second round of the Australian Open.

The district judge Sushil Kumar said: "His inability to explain how he did not think this was harassment is incapable of belief."

Raducanu was understandably affected by the issue, saying in a statement to the court: "Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own.

"Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don't feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest.

"I want to move to a new house with better security because I am worried he might come back as he knows where my home is."

