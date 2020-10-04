Qualifier puts on show to stun Berrettini

PARIS • German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open with a comprehensive 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory yesterday.

The 22-year-old was not even sure he would make his debut at the clay-court Grand Slam as he was struggling with an injury and needed a go-ahead from a doctor at the last minute to take part in the qualifiers.

Yesterday, Altmaier picked up the biggest win in his nascent career on at Roland Garros' Court Philippe Chatrier by defeating the world No. 8 Berrettini, having also beaten Feliciano Lopez and Jan-Lennard Struff in his previous rounds.

"It's my first time on this court and playing in Paris, I'm delighted to be in the fourth round," Altmaier said in an on-court interview.

"My coach and I have been working so hard to be here, and while I've struggled with a few injuries, I am super pleased it's at Roland Garros.

"Before qualifying, I was struggling with an injury, so I wasn't sure I was going to play. I hope the crowd and the TV audience enjoyed watching, as I want to entertain."

He became the fourth man to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam as a qualifier after Lee Hyung-taik (2000 US Open), David Goffin (2012 French Open) and Juan Ignacio Londero (2019 French Open).

Altmaier broke the off-colour Italian's serve four times to win their first career meeting in two hours and 15 minutes.

"Pretty upset. I was really feeling bad on the court. I'm feeling bad now," said Berrettini.

"Didn't play well in the big stage. It's painful. But I guess that's tennis.

"For me, I felt the conditions were pretty heavy. I tried to fight. I tried to play with what I had, but wasn't enough. I think he really deserved the win."​

DAY 7 SELECTED RESULTS MEN'S 3RD RD Andrey Rublev (Rus) bt Kevin Anderson (Rsa) 6-3 6-2 6-3. Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) bt Roberto Carballes Baena(Esp) 6-1 6-3 ret. WOMEN'S 3RD RD Ons Jabeur (Tun) bt Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 6-3, Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Irina Maria Bara (Rou) 6-2 6-0, Zhang Shuai (Chn) bt Clara Burel (Fra) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5.

Altmaier hit 23 winners, many of them came from his sizzling one-handed backhand, while Berrettini's powerful game lacked control as he dished up 42 unforced errors, the last of them on match point.

Altmaier will meet US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round. The Spaniard beat his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

In another third-round match, Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Aljaz Bedene via a walkover. The Greek star was leading 6-1, 6-2, 3-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FRENCH OPEN

