Qualifier makes Zverev sweat

PARIS • German sixth seed Alexander Zverev yesterday blew hot and cold with his serve but had enough artillery to take down Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) to reach the third round of the French Open.

The world No. 6 and his opponent, ranked 176 places below him, had never contested an ATP Tour-level match until yesterday, but met three times as juniors, with last year's US Open finalist winning all three in straight sets.

But Safiullin, who mostly plies his trade on the challenger circuit, went toe-to-toe with Zverev in the baseline battle in the opening set before the match favourite got the crucial break in the 11th game.

Serving for the set, the 24-year-old committed two double-faults to give away the advantage and had another in the tiebreaker but he recovered to take the lead with back-to-back aces in the first match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"First week, you play against guys, some of them play first, second, third time of a Grand Slam," Zverev said of the battle.

"They're very motivated. They're excited to play on the big courts, like I thought today.

"I think he played a fantastic match. I'm happy to be through in three sets. The match definitely wasn't easy."

Double faults continued to haunt Zverev in the second set as he smashed his racket on the court in frustration and suffered a service break. However, he recovered spectacularly to take the set by winning five games in a row.

Safiullin continued to pose a problem in the third set, forcing Zverev, who rallied from two sets down to defeat compatriot and qualifier Oscar Otte in Sunday's opening round, to dig deep.

The 2018 ATP Finals champion, who served 15 aces against 10 double faults, was once again forced to overcome a 4-1 deficit to take the third set into a tiebreaker.

In the end, Zverev managed to serve strongly and outplayed Safiullin in the tie-breaker to set up a clash against Serbia's Laslo Djere, who came back from a two-set deficit to beat countryman Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev, who is considered one of the title contenders at Roland Garros after his Masters 1000 win in Madrid said: "I'm happy not to have played another five-setter. I think it's going to be important for me during the course of this tournament."

In another see-saw battle, Japanese Kei Nishikori prevailed after a gruelling 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 win over 23rd seed Karen Khachanov of Russia.

In the women's draw, 15th seed Victoria Akarenza of Belarus progressed to the third round after a 7-5, 6-4 win over Denmark's Clara Tauson.

Spanish dark horse Paula Badosa, who won her first WTA title in Serbia in April and has made at least the semi-finals of her past three events, also advanced following a routine 6-2, 6-0 victory over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.

There was an upset as Swiss 10th seed Belinda Bencic was ousted 6-2, 6-2 by Russian Daria Kasatkina, while Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro fell just short of a dream return to competitive tennis.

The 32-year-old cancer survivor had been out since September after undergoing treatment but went down 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to American Sloane Stephens on what was her final appearance in Paris.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FRENCH OPEN

Day 5: Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 4.50pm