Proud Raducanu 'building' success with every match

NEW YORK • British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream run at the US Open on Monday after overwhelming American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Going through qualifying to get to the last eight at a Slam is a stunning accomplishment by itself, but the 18-year-old has done it without dropping a set.

Raducanu, who burst onto the scene in July by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon on her Slam debut, has gone one better in New York in dominant fashion.

After a 6-0, 6-1 hammering of Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the previous round, she was nearly as ruthless against Rogers as she dispatched the last American in the women's draw in 66 minutes.

"It feels absolutely amazing to play in front of all of you and Shelby is a great opponent... she's had a great week so I knew it was going to be a tough match," Raducanu said to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the crowd buzzing over what they had witnessed.

Up next for the youngster is Swiss 11th seed and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who advanced with a 7-6 (14-12), 6-3 win over last year's French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, but she is not feeling any nerves.

"I feel like I'm building with each match," said Raducanu. "I'm really excited to see what I can do on Wednesday. Belinda's a great player who's in great form so I know I'm going to have to bring it."

Playing on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court for the first time, the qualifier got off to a nervous start with world No. 43 Rogers, ranked 107 places above her, taking the early break to go 2-0 in front.

However, if anyone thought Raducanu would again crumble under pressure, as she had done at Wimbledon during her fourth-round exit, they thought wrong.

She has improved over the past two months and from the third game of the match, it was one-way traffic against an opponent who upset top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the previous round.

"It means a lot to have gone out there and to have performed," she said. "To play on Ashe for the first time, it was a little bit of a nervy experience in the beginning.

"I was really proud of myself, how I managed to settle and regroup and find a level that at the end took me to the win."

In other results, Greek Maria Sakkari emerged triumphant from a gruelling 3hr 30min battle with 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada, clinching a 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals.

Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova also made it to the last eight after sending Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova packing 7-5, 6-4. Just one of the eight players in the quarter-finals - French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova - has won a Slam.

