Pole is peerless in Paris

PARIS • Just like her previous title-winning run at the 2020 edition, Iga Swiatek once again proved to be untouchable at the French Open.

The world No. 1 lost just one set in Paris overall - one more than her maiden Roland Garros victory - as she swept past American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final yesterday for her second Grand Slam and further strengthening her position as the best player in the women's game.

Triumphing on Court Philippe Chatrier against her 18-year-old opponent - playing her first showpiece match - extended Swiatek's winning streak to 35 matches.

It equals Venus Williams' record, set in 2000, for the most number of victories this century.

The Pole, seen as the overwhelming favourite before the start of the clay-court Major, lived up to all expectations during the past two weeks and was her same ruthless self yesterday.

She broke Gauff's service five times over the two sets and sealed the contest on her first match point in 1hr 8min.

The 21-year-old celebrated her sixth straight title, including four WTA 1000 victories, this year in the players' box with her friends and family.

A disconsolate Gauff was left sitting on her seat in tears after a nervous performance, punctuated by 23 unforced errors and three double faults.

Perhaps the occasion had gotten to the raw teenager, but even if she was calm and collected, Swiatek's blend of power, poise and precision would still have been too much for her to handle.

There was a glimmer of hope in the second set when Gauff turned up the heat to go 2-0 up.

But that mini-revival was as good as it got as it only fired Swiatek up.

Eager for a longer contest, the crowd chanted "Coco, Coco!" as Gauff slipped to 0-30 on her serve at 2-1.

Undeterred by the cheers for her opponent, Swiatek broke back for 2-2 before drowning Gauff in a deluge of winners to race to 5-2 up and the contest swiftly ended on a long forehand.

In her victory speech, Swiatek expressed her hope that the war in Ukraine would get better before saying: "I want to thank my team, you guys, without you, I wouldn't be here, I'm sure of that. I'm glad every piece has come together and we can do this.

"Also to my dad, I wouldn't be here without him, so I have to thank him for everything. Everyone in my box, thank you all.

"Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing that I wouldn't have expected ever. This time I worked hard to get here.

"Thank you all the fans for coming, all the Polish flags I can see over there. It's good to have you and lean on you in my toughest moments.

"It's always a great atmosphere here and I always have extra motivation every time I come here."

This was Swiatek's third win in as many meetings over Gauff but she still sought to pay her compliments to the new world No. 13.

She said: "I want to congratulate you because you are doing an amazing job. You are progressing all the time. You will find it and you will be there I am pretty sure of that."

A tearful Gauff had said earlier: "Congratulations Iga, what you have done these past few months has been amazing.

"Hopefully, we can play many finals and I can get a win on you one of these days. I'd like to thank my team. I'm sorry I wasn't able to get this one today."

