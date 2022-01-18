PM hints that Djokovic could return next year

MELBOURNE • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open even though the tennis world No. 1 is facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country after his dramatic deportation on Sunday.

Under immigration law, the Serb cannot now be granted another visa for three years unless Immigration Minister Alex Hawke accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

However, Mr Morrison yesterday told 2GB radio station the authorities might relook the situation next year, saying: "I'm not going to precondition any of that or say anything that would not enable the minister to make the various calls he has to make.

"It does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for (a person) to return in the right circumstances, and that will be considered at the time."

Those circumstances will more than likely require Djokovic to undergo full vaccination, an entry requirement for Australia and many other countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

France said yesterday Djokovic would be barred from playing the French Open in May and June because of a new vaccine pass law.

"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the situation might change by then, but "clearly there's no exemption".

Should the 34-year-old continue to remain unvaccinated, it could also force his multi-million dollar backers to rethink their relationship with one of tennis' greatest, if flawed, champions.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner - a record he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - has banked over US$150 million (S$202.2 million) on court in his career.

Off court, the numbers are just as staggering. In 2021 alone, his sponsorship deals brought in some US$30 million, according to figures from Forbes magazine.

His place on the rich list was assured by deals from a range of companies including Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Asics to French car maker Peugeot.

Djokovic's Lacoste contract was his most lucrative, valued at around US$9 million by several American media outlets, although that figure is still behind his contemporaries like Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Some experts feel Djokovic's fiery temperament and notorious missteps - he was ejected from the 2020 US Open for accidentally firing a ball at the throat of an official - count against him.

"There is this impression that maybe he is not as likeable as Federer or Rafael Nadal," said Patrick Rishe, professor of sports economics at Washington University in St. Louis.

Although involved in several charities and respected by most of his peers, Djokovic's professional single-mindedness and stance regarding the Covid-19 vaccination have caused splits.

However, marketers do not see his sponsors breaking their contracts with Djokovic for now, with Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot and Austrian bank Raiffeisen reaffirming their partnership.

"As consumers, we have very short memories," argues Joseph Favorito, a sports marketing specialist who teaches at Columbia University, adding that a Djokovic comeback would top all that.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS