Pliskova loses cool in defeat, Barty into 4th rd

MELBOURNE • Karolina Pliskova said she never got into her comfort zone yesterday as the sixth seed exited the Australian Open following a 7-5, 7-5 third-round defeat by fellow Czech Karolina Muchova at Rod Laver Arena.

Pliskova's frustrations boiled over in the first set as she received a code violation for racket abuse. She was then handed a point deduction for smashing another racket in the tunnel between sets.

She said afterwards she had been a little bit surprised at the second warning, but that it had had a positive impact on her game.

"I think actually it helped me in the second set because I was (annoyed) so I started to play well," she said.

After losing the opening set, she raced to a 5-0 lead in the second before the wheels came off, allowing Muchova to complete the victory and reach the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time.

"There was long game for 5-1 and 6-0. I thought she just played little bit better at this moment," Pliskova added. "Of course, I played quite amazing to 5-0, but then it's quite tough to hold this level. I just could do so many things better today. I don't think my game is the top for sure.

"The feeling was not great from any of my matches here. I think overall, too many mistakes, too much panic in the rallies.

"I don't know if it's just not having any matches much lately. I don't feel like safe with anything I was doing on the court."

Muchova, the world No. 27, next faces Belgium's Elise Mertens for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty made light work of Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, frustrating the big-hitting 29th seed in a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Showing no signs of being hampered by her heavily strapped left thigh, the Australian said she had been happy with how effective her backhand slice had been, although she conceded that she possibly went to it too often.​

DAY 6 SELECTED RESULTS MEN'S 3RD RD: Casper Ruud (Nor) bt Radu Albot (Mda) 6-1 5-7 6-4 6-4, Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Lloyd Harris (Rsa) 7-6 (9-7) 6-1 6-4, Fabio Fognini (Ita) bt Alex de Minaur (Aus) 6-4 6-3 6-4, Rafael Nadal (Esp) bt Cam Norrie (Gbr) 7-5 6-2 7-5. WOMEN'S 3RD RD: Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Anett Kontaveit (Est) 6-4 6-3, Elise Mertens (Bel) bt Belinda Bencic (Sui) 6-2 6-1, Elina Svitolina (Ukr) bt Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) 6-4 6-0, Donna Vekic (Cro) bt Kaia Kanepi (Est) 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

"I've never played with her before and never hit with her before," she said of her opponent. "I just had to figure out where I wanted to place the ball and change my patterns, but I was happy with the run I was able to get on."

The 24-year-old's unwavering accuracy and canny slices ended an impressive run for Alexandrova, who arrived in hot form after upsetting world No. 2 Simona Halep and French Open champion Iga Swiatek at last week's Gippsland Trophy.

Barty will face Shelby Rogers in the fourth round. The 2019 French Open champion is on a mission to end Australia's 43-year singles title drought in Melbourne.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE