Players saddened by Indian Wells cancellation

LOS ANGELES • The ATP and WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, has been cancelled over fears surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak, making it the first major sports event in the United States to be scrubbed due to health concerns.

The Masters 1000 and Premier Mandatory event, one of the biggest outside the four Grand Slams, was axed on Sunday, a day before it was due to begin.

Officials said in a news release on Sunday that they opted to cancel because California health officials had declared a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley - in the desert east of Los Angeles - after a confirmed case of Covid-19.

"We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance," said tournament director Tommy Haas.

This came despite an announcement days earlier that the tournament was scheduled to go ahead with extra health measures in place such as hand-sanitising stations, beefed-up cleaning protocols and gloves for ball kids, volunteers and food workers.

Before the cancellation, the tournament had offered to give refunds to anyone who had bought tickets, but did not want to attend.

Many players have already arrived for the tournament which draws more than 400,000 fans each year to Indian Wells, 27km south-east of Palm Springs.

"I'm shook," Canadian Denis Shapovalov tweeted. Calling the situation "sad", world No. 2 Rafael Nadal tweeted: "You probably all heard the news. We are here and still deciding what's next. Hopefully, solutions from the authorities (soon). Stay all well and safe."

Steve Simon, the chief executive of the WTA Tour, said that officials had considered playing the tournament behind closed doors, but ultimately rejected that option. He said: "We were supportive of the concept. But the tournament didn't feel it was in their best interest."

The number of Covid-19 cases in the US reached 566 as of yesterday, spread across more than 30 states, with 22 deaths.

California officials are also battling to contain an outbreak on a cruise ship off the coast where 21 people have tested positive for the disease among the 3,500 people on board, and given the circumstances, cancellation was deemed the right thing to do.

"There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size," said David Agus, professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California.

"It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighbouring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak."

Separately, Australian Formula One chiefs yesterday confirmed this Sunday's season-opening race in Melbourne was going ahead and would be open to all.

