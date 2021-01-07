Players resigned to bubble restrictions

ABU DHABI • Defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin believes the tough bio-secure measures imposed on players at the start of the 2021 season are "harsh" but says she is still "happy to be travelling".

The American world No. 4, top seed at the season-opening WTA event in Abu Dhabi which started yesterday and runs till next Wednesday, will be kept in a bubble along with her fellow competitors before they all move to Melbourne for the delayed Australian Open due to start on Feb 8.

Upon arriving in Australia, they will first be quarantined for two weeks, when they will be allowed to leave their hotel rooms for only five hours a day to train at Melbourne Park.

For the first week, players must pair up and stick to the same practice partner, before adding two more to their practice group in the second week of quarantine.

"It's not the most ideal situation," Kenin said at an online press conference on Tuesday. "I wish we could go out and walk around the city but we can't. It is what it is.

"I'm just happy to be here, I'm happy to be travelling, I'm trying to keep it as normal as possible. The rules are quite harsh, but it's for everyone."

Kenin is grateful for the additional time she has been able to spend on court to prepare for this season and is happy there will at least be some fans - 20 per cent capacity - allowed to attend the opening Grand Slam of the year.

Others, however, are less happy with the restrictions placed on the players.

"I'm hoping that this bubble life will end very soon," said Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who is seeded 15th in Abu Dhabi and reached the quarter-finals at last year's Australian Open. "I'm not sure when Covid is going to be over but we want our freedom.

"We don't need this kind of restriction, but what can you do? You have to accept them after all."

With tournament bubbles set to be part of the pro circuit for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has also forced players to make drastic changes to the way they approach matches.

Ukrainian world No. 5 Elina Svitolina has responded to the stress and uncertainty by hiring a mental coach.

"I think during the difficult time right now, mentally it's very important to stay strong, to stay fresh," she said. "And also playing without the people, the fans, it's a different atmosphere... it's very important to stay focused and be ready for anything that comes my way."

A last-minute decision was made to stage a WTA Tour 500 women's tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi in order to give players an opportunity to compete before they hop on chartered flights to Melbourne.

Players have been given exemptions from the emirate's mandatory 10-day quarantine but must adhere to strict rules limiting their movement to just the hotel and the Zayed Sports City tournament site. The one-off event has no sponsors and the WTA is providing the US$565,530 (S$744,000) prize pot.

In yesterday's first-round, Russia's Veronika Kudermetova upset Estonian 10th seed Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-1, while ninth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece advanced after beating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-2.

