Players call for shorter season

LONDON • Complaints about the increasing number of tennis tournaments and the length of the season were made by Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, with the ATP World Tour Finals proving once again to be something of a damp squib.

There was much hope that the match between the two players would make for a rare competitive encounter at the O2 Arena, but Djokovic took full advantage of a Zverev capitulation to triumph 6-4, 6-1 in 67 minutes.

As in 2014, the first seven singles matches of this year's tournament have been completed in straight sets.

Theories to explain the lack of close contests range from burnout at the end of a long season to the suspicion that the round-robin format means some players, so used to knockout draws, do not give their all in the knowledge that defeat does not necessarily mean elimination.

"I haven't felt my best in two months to be honest," fifth-ranked Zverev said. "The issue is that our season is way too long. I've said it before. We play for 11 months a year. That's ridiculous. No other professional sport does that."

Djokovic, who appeared to be suffering from a cold and was seen blowing his nose, admitted afterwards that "it was not a great quality tennis match".

"A win is a win," the world No. 1, bidding for a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP's blue-riband event, told reporters. "Somehow I managed to gather the strength when I needed it."

He also reiterated his concerns that tennis cannot sustain two similar international team events, which are being crammed into the already bulging calendar.

Discussions have been held between the ATP and the International Tennis Federation to work towards finding a solution, but it is too late for one to be found that would prevent a gap of six weeks between the two events next year.

The inaugural Davis Cup Finals will be held from Nov 18-24 next year, with the first edition of the World Team Cup to follow at the start of the 2020 season.

"Obviously, the Davis Cup and World Team Cup situation is delicate," Djokovic, who is also the president of the player council, said.

"In the next two years, we'll have both events happening in a very similar format, if not the same, six weeks apart. I honestly don't think it's good for the sport.

"More job opportunities for players, yes. But it's not sustainable. We will have two average events. Creating one event is an ideal scenario and outcome for everyone.

"We have the longest season in all sports and we're just adding events. We have to try to focus on quality rather than quantity."

Djokovic, who has qualified for the semi-finals of the season finale for the eighth time, will play Marin Cilic in the final group-stage game today.

The Croat beat American John Isner 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

REUTERS, THE TIMES, LONDON

