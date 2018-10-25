Court Side

Petra Kvitova

Q & A

Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.

A Novak Djokovic.

Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch.

A Ice hockey.

Q Last movie that made you cry.

A A Star Is Born.

Q One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you.

A WTA Finals.

Q One thing in tennis you'd change.

A Nothing.

Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you.

A I don't know (laughs).

Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player.

A Nothing.

Q Biggest change in tennis in last five years.

A Fitness.

Q Biggest celebrity crush.

A I don't have a celebrity crush.

Q One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country.

A Prague.

