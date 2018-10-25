Petra Kvitova

Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.
A Novak Djokovic.
Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch.
A Ice hockey.
Q Last movie that made you cry.
A A Star Is Born.
Q One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you.
A WTA Finals.
Q One thing in tennis you'd change.
A Nothing.
Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you.
A I don't know (laughs).
Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player.
A Nothing.
Q Biggest change in tennis in last five years.
A Fitness.
Q Biggest celebrity crush.
A I don't have a celebrity crush.
Q One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country.
A Prague.
David Lee