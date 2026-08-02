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Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala

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Aug 1 - Top-seeded American Jessica Pegula beat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5 6-4 on Saturday and set up a Washington Open final against the Philippines' Alexandra Eala, who defeated Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-2.

World number three Pegula is seeking her third title of the year and 12th of her career after winning in Dubai and Charleston. The 32-year-old won her first WTA title in Washington in 2019.

The 22-year-old Shnaider, who reached this year's French Open semi-finals, was bidding for her sixth WTA title. She raced into a 5-2 lead in the opening set, but Pegula began her comeback by holding serve before breaking in the ninth game.

The American then held to love to level the set at 5-5, broke again in the next game and served out the set when Shnaider sent a forehand wide.

Pegula broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set and extended her advantage to 5-2 with another break before closing out the match with a forehand winner after 87 minutes.

"I just capitalised on a couple of areas," Pegula said. "I think I started just trying to find the rhythm on the return. I didn't think I was that far off ... So, just trying to pick up my energy and again, try and be a little bit more aggressive."

Eala moved within one win of her first WTA title after delivering a composed performance against four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka.

The 21-year-old, playing in her third semi-final this year, reached the last four after beating second seed Elina Svitolina for her sixth win of the season over a top-10 opponent.

Eala, who made the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, broke Osaka in the ninth game of the opening set after they had been level at 4-4, then held to love to take the opener.

She carried that momentum into the second, breaking in the opening game and again to move 4-2 ahead before sealing victory without dropping a set during her run to the final.

"I think I played really well and, of course, it's such a meaningful match against a great player. So really happy to share the court with Naomi," Eala said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.