Paul reaches Italian Open quarter-finals after thrashing Medvedev

Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2024 Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after winning his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2024 Tommy Paul of the U.S. in action during his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2024 Tommy Paul of the U.S. shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning their round of 16 match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2024 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his round of 16 match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Updated
May 15, 2024, 03:52 AM
Published
May 15, 2024, 03:52 AM

Tommy Paul beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4 at the Italian Open on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals in Rome for the first time.

Paul barely broke sweat as he dashed Medvedev's hopes, wrapping up a one-sided contest in 73 minutes, hitting 18 winners and winning 16 points at the net.

"He beat the brakes off me last year and got me at Indian Wells. So this one was good," said Paul.

Paul will next face seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, who overcame Argentina's Sebastian Baez 5-7 7-6(4) 6-4 in two hours and 39 minutes. REUTERS

