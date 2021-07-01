Painful slip ends Serena Williams' chance of history

LONDON • Serena Williams' 20th Wimbledon ended shortly after it began.

She retired 34 minutes into the first set of her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday night because of a hamstring injury, prematurely ending her bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

The American left the All England Club in tears and later wrote on Instagram: "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg.

"Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me."

It was poignant to see Williams, one of the great champions in any sport, in pain on the famous patch of grass where she has often triumphed through the years. The 39-year-old has won seven Wimbledon singles titles, six women's doubles titles and one mixed doubles title on Centre Court.

Williams had began in impressive fashion on Tuesday, ripping second-serve returns with ruthless precision to take a 3-1 lead under the closed roof.

But while serving in the next game at 15-15, she slipped as she changed direction. Williams had to leave the court for treatment and struggled to move after returning as her Belarusian opponent held serve to make the score 3-3.

The former world No. 1, in obvious distress, began crying at the baseline as she prepared to start her next service game. Unable to push off, she missed her first serve and hit a forehand awkwardly into the net, with the next point turning out to be the final one.

She tried to shift direction during a baseline rally and cried out in pain as she fell forward onto the grass and was unable to carry on.

Williams has been chasing Margaret Court's Grand Slam mark since returning to the WTA Tour in 2018 after the birth of her daughter Olympia.

Seeded sixth here, she was still considered a favourite for the title along with Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Her fall came not long after Frenchman Adrian Mannarino had slipped and hurt himself on the same part of Centre Court.

He too had to retire injured with his match against Roger Federer level at 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 6-2, an outcome that the Swiss great admitted was "a bit lucky" for him.

POIGNANT EXIT I feel sad for Serena... The way she waved at the crowd and put her hand on the heart to show her appreciation, I hope it is not a farewell. I still feel she can win that 24th Major, she has it inside her. MARION BARTOLI, 2013 Wimbledon champion.

The record 20-time Slam champion said: "It's awful... I wish him all the best and hope we see him back quickly. He was the better player, he could have won."

The tournament has been hit by heavy rain over the first two days, prompting criticism from players like Nick Kyrgios that the surface is too slippery.

"You do have to move very, very carefully out there," Federer said.

"If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down."

But the All England Club insisted its courts are up to standard, saying yesterday: "The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years.

"The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and No. 1 Court for long periods.

"This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES