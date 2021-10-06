Out of King Cup, Barty may end season early

SYDNEY • A return to court for Ashleigh Barty this season looked less likely yesterday after the world No. 1 was omitted from Australia's team for next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague.

Barty, who returned to Australia after a third-round exit at the US Open last month, led her country to the final of the last completed edition of the Fed Cup in 2019 when Australia lost 3-2 to France.

The women's team tournament was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and subsequently renamed in honour of American trailblazer King.

Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur, another Fed Cup stalwart, will also miss the Nov 1-6 finals with world No. 47 Ajla Tomljanovic joined by Singapore-born Astra Sharma and Storm Sanders as well as debutantes Ellen Perez and Olivia Gadecki in the team.

"Ajla has had an incredible year and this is a great opportunity for her to lead the team," captain Alicia Molik said, while Tennis Australia gave no reason for Barty's absence.

"Storm and Astra are both tremendous team players and it's exciting to welcome Ellen and Olivia to the team for the first time."

Australia won the Fed Cup seven times, with the last title coming in 1974.

Barty missed most of the 2020 season as the pandemic took hold around the world, opting to stay in Australia where the virus was initially successfully suppressed.

The 25-year-old returned to the tour this year and won five titles, including a maiden Wimbledon title at the All England Club in July.

She is also sitting out this week's Indian Wells tournament in California.

Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, said last month that Barty might not defend the WTA Finals title she won in Shenzhen in 2019 when the elite season-ending competition returns in Guadalajara, Mexico from Nov 10-17.

He added that her priority was to get ready for her home Australian Open, which is set to resume its traditional January time slot next year after a pandemic-enforced delay this year.

"Ash has qualified for the WTA Finals and will make her decision on whether to play Mexico closer to the event," Barty's manager Nikki Mathias told Reuters.

If Barty does travel to Mexico for the WTA Finals, Australia's strict border controls mean she will face two weeks' quarantine upon returning home, potentially disrupting her training.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE