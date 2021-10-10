Ousted Raducanu satisfied to return home and regroup

LOS ANGELES • US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was disappointed but not discouraged, after crashing out of Indian Wells on Friday in her first match since stunning the tennis world last month.

After dropping the first set in the second-round match, she squandered a 4-2 lead against 27-year-old Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second before eventually falling 6-2, 6-4.

The British sensation, who was the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, said the difference in experience between the players was the deciding factor in her inability to force a deciding set.

"She's been on Tour, probably been 4-2 down like hundreds of times," she said. "It's my third WTA tournament this year. It will come in time. I've just got to not rush it, keep going and get my head back to the drawing board."

Raducanu, who parted ways with coach Andrew Richardson after her triumph in New York, added that she would be reviewing the match and she will hold her head high and try to learn as much as she can from it.

"There's going to be disappointment after any loss," she added.

"I didn't go in there putting any pressure on myself because in my mind, I'm so inexperienced that I'm just taking it all in.

"You're going to have highs and you're always going to have lows where you're disappointed with how you performed. So, yeah, that's the lesson. I'm 18 years old. I need to cut myself some slack.

"Aliaksandra played a great match. You could tell she's more experienced than me. She went out there and executed her game plan better. She deserved to win."

Before the tournament, Raducanu had said she planned on competing at a number of tournaments this year - including the WTA 250 event in Linz, Austria next month, with hopes of making the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

For now, the world No. 22 said she is content to return home to England and regroup.

"We'll see what happens when I get back," she said. "I'll probably discuss with a few people on my team and see what's right for me, what the next decision is going to be. We'll see what happens."

Sasnovich moves on to the third round where she will face 11th seed Simona Halep, who defeated Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.

In the men's draw, Andy Murray breezed past France's Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2. The 34-year-old Scot will now meet 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

INDIAN WELLS OPEN

