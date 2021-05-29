Others to watch

ARYNA SABALENKA (BLR) 23

World ranking 4

Grand Slam titles 0

Best Roland Garros result

3rd round (2020)

WTA titles 10

Sabalenka heads to Paris with the confidence of beating world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the Madrid Open final, a victory that handed the Belarusian her second title of this year.

The 23-year-old has the game to cause similar upsets at Roland Garros but will look to shed the inconsistency that has cost her in important matches, including a straight-sets defeat by American teenager Coco Gauff in the last-16 in Rome.

COCO GAUFF (USA) 17

World ranking 25

Grand Slam titles 0

Best Roland Garros result

2nd round (2020)

WTA titles 2

The teenager is in form and is coming off of her second career title, and first of this year, at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, while dropping just one set during the clay-court tournament.

She has won nine of her last 10 matches, with the only loss coming in the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 event in Rome, where she lost to eventual champion and defending French Open winner Iga Swiatek.

PAULA BADOSA (ESP) 23 World ranking 34

Grand Slam titles 0

Best Roland Garros result

4th round (2020)

WTA titles 1

The Spaniard is enjoying a career-high ranking after winning her maiden WTA title in Belgrade last Sunday.

In less than two months, she has jumped from world No. 71 after making it to at least the semi-finals of the three clay-court events she has entered this season, while also claiming her biggest scalp to date in top-ranked Barty at Charleston last month.

REUTERS