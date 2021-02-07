Other contenders to look out for

NAOMI OSAKA, 23, JPN

World No. 3 Osaka picked up her third Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open. The Japanese became the first Asian player to become world No. 1 after backing up her maiden 2018 US Open win with her Australian Open victory in January 2019.

She fell in the last 32 at Melbourne Park a year ago to teen sensation Coco Gauff, before turning the tables on her 15-year-old opponent in New York.

ASHLEIGH BARTY, 24, AUS

The Australian world No. 1 - a former professional cricketer - claimed her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019. But she did not defend the title as she missed all post-pandemic shutdown tournaments citing health and travel risks.

She had started 2020 in top form, winning her maiden title at Adelaide before losing a heartbreaking Australian Open semi-final to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

SOFIA KENIN, 22, USA

Defending champion Kenin did not come into the Melbourne warm-up week completely cold, having reached the quarter-finals in Abu Dhabi last month. She ended last year at a career-high fourth in the rankings and was voted WTA Player of the Year. Small in stature but big on fighting spirit, she memorably edged out world No. 1 and home favourite Barty in the Australian Open semi-finals a year ago.

SIMONA HALEP, 29, ROU

The former world No. 1 goes into the tournament celebrating seven consecutive years and 347 weeks ranked inside the top 10 - the eighth best in WTA history. Since bursting into the top 10 in January 2014, Halep has won 16 tournaments, including the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon. The world No. 2 would dearly love to add an Australian Open crown, having come agonisingly close three years ago when losing an epic final to Caroline Wozniacki.

