Osaka's US Open doubtful after injury

NEW YORK • Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western and Southern Open final due to a hamstring injury yesterday, putting her participation at the US Open, which starts tomorrow, in doubt.

The world No. 10's withdrawal meant Victoria Azarenka of Belarus took the event by walkover, her first singles title in over four years since winning in Miami.

"I'm sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury," said Osaka, who is still scheduled to feature at Flushing Meadows, where she is due to play fellow Japanese Misaki Doi in the first round.

"I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second-set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped."

The 22-year-old had defeated Belgium's Elise Mertens in the semi-finals to set up the championship match against two-time Australian Open winner and world No. 59 Azarenka in the same New York Covid-19 "bubble" where the US Open will be held.

Her semi-final was delayed by a day after she echoed a move by National Basketball Association teams by opting not to play the play-offs in protest against the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Her decision prompted the WTA and ATP Tours to push back all four semi-finals to Friday, leading Osaka to reverse her decision to sit out.

"This has been an emotional week and I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support," said the two-time Grand Slam winner on Friday.

The injury, however, is a big blow as she prepared to return to the scene of her first Major triumph, the 2018 US Open victory over 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The Western and Southern Open was Osaka's first competitive appearance since the WTA resumed after a four-month plus coronavirus-enforced shutdown that started in March, prompting the cancellation of Wimbledon and the postponement of the French Open to late next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE