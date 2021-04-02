Osaka's no. 1 hunt comes to nought

MIAMI • With the top ranking on the line, Naomi Osaka felt the heat - and the intensity of Maria Sakkari's powerful shot-making.

The world No. 2 crashed to a 6-0, 6-4 defeat by Sakkari in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, ending a 23-match winning streak.

Osaka had not dropped a set at love since her last defeat, which came in February last year in a Fed Cup match.

But the 23-year-old Japanese, playing her first tournament since lifting her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, won just eight points in the 21-minute first set as she failed to muster a single winner and made 12 unforced errors.

She seized a 3-0 lead in the second set. But then went on to lose 15 straight points on her serve, blowing a 4-1 advantage.

She faced a break point on seven of her eight service games as Sakkari booked a meeting against eighth seed Bianca Andreescu.

Canadian Andreescu, ranked ninth in the world, clawed out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over 58th-ranked Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Osaka's loss ended her chance of overtaking top-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty, who is through to the semi-finals, at the summit of tennis this week, a fact she acknowledged may have upped the pressure she was feeling against Greece's 25th-ranked Sakkari.

"The last time I was in this (press conference) seat, I wasn't really thinking at all about rankings, but someone asked me that question, so then I did start to ponder about it a lot," Osaka admitted. "So maybe unwillingly that put pressure on myself. But I feel like even if it did, I should be able to rise above that."

Instead, Sakkari, who saved six match points in the previous round against American Jessica Pegula, earned her first win over Osaka in four career meetings after just 69 minutes.

The ninth game of the second set proved crucial. She won five consecutive points after going 40-0 down, completing the turnaround with a thunderous return to break for a 5-4 lead. She served out the match, snapping the ninth-longest unbeaten WTA Tour run since 2000 and letting loose a scream of delight.

"She has the most wins so far this year so she's in great form - it meant a lot to me," said Sakkari.

In the men's draw, Roberto Bautista Agut maintained his spotless record against Daniil Medvedev with a 6-4, 6-2 quarter-final victory over the world No. 2, ensuring there will be a new winner.

Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed, there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

