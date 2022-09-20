Osaka wants to emerge from slump at Pan Pacific

TOKYO - Struggling Naomi Osaka admitted on Monday that 2022 has been "more down than up" as she tries to break out of her slump at her home Pan Pacific Open this week.

The former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion has plummeted to 48th in the women's tennis world rankings after a wretched run that has seen her crash out in the first round of her last three tournaments.

The 24-year-old Japanese has not won a title since the 2021 Australian Open and has been hampered this season with injury.

But Osaka is hoping to right the ship at the WTA event in Tokyo where she is the reigning champion, albeit from three years ago as the tournament returns for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

She will face stiff competition from a field that includes US Open semi-finalist Caroline Garcia of France, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Spain's world No. 4 Paula Badosa.

"This year has been not the best year for me but I've learnt a lot about myself," Osaka said, adding that she was "happy to be healthy".

"Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now."

Osaka has been outside the top 10 all year and endured first-round defeats at both the French and US Opens. She withdrew from Wimbledon with an Achilles injury, after originally considering skipping the tournament because ranking points would not be awarded.

Osaka admitted that her fall from the sport's summit had been difficult to handle.

"It was kind of hard at first, just because I feel like I should be somewhere where I'm obviously currently not," she said.

"I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason."