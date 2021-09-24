Osaka to skip Indian Wells tourney

LOS ANGELES • Naomi Osaka, who said at the US Open that she planned to take an indefinite break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi," the tournament said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion fell in the third round of the year's final Major and afterwards told reporters she needed the break to concentrate on her mental health.

The 23-year-old world No. 8 has struggled on court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over mandatory media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her.

The Japanese, who won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018, skipped Wimbledon, bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics in the early rounds in July, and made an early exit from Cincinnati last month.

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka said following her US Open third-round defeat by Canadian teen and eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

"I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."

Meanwhile, Simona Halep on Wednesday announced the end of her partnership with long-time coach Darren Cahill, who helped her become world No. 1 and win two Grand Slams.

"After six wonderful years working together, Darren Cahill and I have decided that it's time to end our working relationship," the Romanian tweeted. "Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person."

Halep, who turns 30 next week, climbed to the top of the women's rankings for the first time in October 2017. She won the French Open the following year and claimed the 2019 Wimbledon title.

Australian Cahill took a break from working with Halep in 2019 for family reasons but remained in touch with her during that year's Wimbledon triumph, where she beat Serena Williams in the final.

The pair reunited last year but were largely kept apart by the Covid-19 pandemic and Halep's calf injury that ruled her out of this year's French Open and Wimbledon.

She is currently ranked 14th after losing in the last 16 of the US Open.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS