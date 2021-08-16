Osaka to donate Cincinnati prize to Haiti quake relief

LOS ANGELES • Naomi Osaka has said she will give all her proceeds from this week's WTA Tour's Cincinnati event, where she will be the second seed, to the earthquake victims in Haiti, which was rocked by a devastating 7.2-magnitude quake on Saturday.

The highest-paid women's tennis star - she has earned US$60 million (S$81.3 million) over the past 12 months, according to Forbes magazine - has a personal connection to the disaster-plagued Caribbean country as her father hails from there.

Leonard Francois is from the Jacmel region on the south-western peninsula close to the epicentre of the quake.

The 23-year-old Osaka was born in Japan, where her mother is from, but has lived in the United States since she was three.

However, she has retained close ties with her Haitian side. Her Haitian grandparents did not speak English so they spoke only Creole to her.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka wrote on Twitter.

"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors' blood is strong, we'll keep rising."

Football team Miami FC, who play in the division just below Major League Soccer, also tweeted on Saturday that they, too, were looking for ways to help. "Miami FC is currently working with local agencies to find ways to assist with relief efforts," the club said.

The largest proportion of Haitian Americans live in the South Florida area.

The total prize money pool for the WTA Cincinnati event is US$1.83 million, with the champion picking up a cheque for US$255,220.

The final major warm-up tournament before the US Open starting on Aug 30 is just the second one for Osaka, who has a bye to the second round, since she took a two-month mental health break from the Tour.

$346k or US$255,220 in prize money for the singles champion at the WTA Cincinnati tournament starting today in Ohio.

The reigning Australian and US Open champion dropped out of the French Open in late May after the organisers fined her for refusing to do mandatory post-match news conferences, citing the "disregard for athletes' mental health".

In her last event at the Tokyo Games, the four-time Grand Slam champion was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

However, her bid for a historic gold medal fell short as she crashed out in the third round of the singles tournament, losing in straight sets to eventual silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

