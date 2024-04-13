Osaka, Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment

PARIS - Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek enjoyed winning returns to the Billie Jean King Cup on April 12 to move Japan and Poland closer to the finals, as former US Open champion Emma Raducanu survived a “muppet” moment.

Four-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one Osaka last played for Japan in the competition in 2020, since when she has become a mother.

In Tokyo, the 26-year-old defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) to give Japan a commanding lead after team-mate Nao Hibino had beaten Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-0 earlier in their qualifying clash.

Osaka said she was “super-nervous” about playing in Japan for the first time since appearing at the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022.

She soon found her rhythm in the match, hitting 15 aces and no double faults.

“I’m the kind of person that I don’t like to disappoint people,” said Osaka.

“It would probably devastate me a lot more to lose here than it would to lose in a regular tournament, just because I want to support everyone as much as they support me.”

Osaka, whose world ranking has risen from 831 to 193 since she began her comeback this year, has not given up hope of making the Paris Olympics later this year.

However, she may need to go through an appeals process to secure a spot after failing to make a mandatory two appearances in the BJK Cup during the current Olympic cycle.

World number one Swiatek, back on national duty for the first time since 2022, eased past 158th-ranked Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-1 to give Poland the lead over Switzerland in Biel.

Magdalena Frech made it 2-0 with a come-from-behind 6-7 (8/10), 7-5, 6-3 victory over 18-year-old Celine Naef.

“At the beginning, I made a couple of mistakes that changed the momentum a little bit but the key is not to overthink it and not make the same mistakes so I’m glad that I did that at the end,” said four-time major winner Swiatek.