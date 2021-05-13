Osaka still can't find her feet on clay but Barty and Pliskova go through

ROME • Naomi Osaka does not like clay and she was not afraid to admit it.

On Sunday, the Japanese said that she is "not that comfortable" on the surface and that she just "hasn't grown up on it".

Yesterday, the 23-year-old world No. 2 struggled on the red dirt at the Italian Open and lost to American Jessica Pegula 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in the last 32.

After taking the opening set in which Osaka missed three set points, world No. 31 Pegula kept her focus and took advantage of her opponent's discomfort to seal the biggest win of her career.

For Osaka, the loss came after a second-round defeat at the Madrid Open this month and just 21/2 weeks before the French Open, which begins on May 30.

A four-time Grand Slam winner on the hard courts of the Australian Open and the US Open, Osaka has never made it past the third round at Roland Garros.

She already has seven career titles to her name but has never won a Tour-level event on clay.

As she struggled, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty advanced to the next round with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova.

Days after her defeat in the Madrid final, the Australian overcame an early break to see off Shvedova, a three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist making her way back after giving birth to twins.

Playing with her left thigh strapped, Barty dropped her opening service game but rallied to level at 4-4 and took control.

"Room to improve without a doubt, but overall I'm happy to get through and get another opportunity tomorrow to work on a few things," she said on the WTA website after her win.

"I feel like I'm really getting myself into the tournament here in Rome. I think it's such a beautiful, iconic event and I'm really excited now that I get another opportunity tomorrow."

She will next meet Russian Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 28, as she bids for a first Rome quarter-final on her third appearance.

Karolina Pliskova, seeded ninth, also advanced past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-3.

Czech Pliskova, last year's Rome runner-up and 2019 champion, built on her powerful serve, and converted six of her 13 break point chances.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine dropped a set before advancing past American Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Separately, French Open organisers have said that fans must show they are free from Covid-19 if they want to be among the small number of spectators allowed to attend this year's Roland Garros showpiece.

French tennis federation director-general Amelie Oudea-Castera said potential spectators at the May 30-June 13 Grand Slam must demonstrate proof that they had a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or antigen test within 48 hours of attendance, or bear a certificate of vaccination.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ITALIAN OPEN

Day 4: StarHub Ch201, 4pm