Osaka shakes off ring rust in Melbourne return

MELBOURNE • Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka felt that her rustiness on her return to action for the first time in four months was "expected", but still advanced to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set event with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over France's Alize Cornet yesterday.

The Japanese, who last played competitively when she lost to Leylah Fernandez in the US Open third round in September, displayed plenty of her trademark power but often lacked accuracy at the Australian Open warm-up event.

The 24-year-old struggled with her first serve while committing 57 unforced errors, including eight double faults, as she eventually saw off the former world No. 11.

"I feel like I probably made a lot of unforced errors today but I kind of expected that because it is the first match," said world No. 13 Osaka.

"I was really nervous so I'm just glad that I was able to hold my serve on the last game."

The match was the first since Osaka announced she was taking an indefinite break from tennis following her loss to Fernandez, the runner-up to Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows.

That decision brought an end to a season that had also seen her withdraw from the French Open citing mental health issues and miss Wimbledon during a mid-season hiatus.

Playing on the same Rod Laver Arena court where she won two Australian Open titles, the former world No. 1 looked to be in a relaxed mood in the opening set in front of a small crowd.

"I really love playing here," said Osaka. "I love New York, but this might be my favourite Slam so it feels really good to always be back here. It feels really nice to play in front of people."

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek launched her season and defence of her Adelaide International crown with a straight-set win over qualifier Daria Saville.

The Pole took 1hr 19min to see off the Australian 6-3, 6-3 and book a second-round clash against Fernandez.

In men's tennis, world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted that he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping to be "at 100 per cent" for the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.

The Greek star lost his first singles match since going under the knife in late November, losing to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night.

"I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served in the last month," he said.

"But it gets better and better every single day.

"I think we have plenty of time before the Australian Open begins, and I think if I take the right precautions and follow what my doctor says, then I can see myself performing at 100 per cent at the Australian Open."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MELBOURNE SUMMER SET

Day 2: StarHub Ch204, 8am & 5.30pm