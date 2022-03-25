Osaka says therapy is helping her

MIAMI • With all the attention still firmly on Ashleigh Barty's abrupt retirement, the show carried on at the Miami Open, as Naomi Osaka recorded a 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over Australia's Astra Sharma on Wednesday.

The Japanese regained her composure to breeze into the second round before revealing she has begun working with a therapist to deal with the issues which saw her make a tearful exit at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Since winning last year's Australian Open, the four-time Grand Slam winner has been on the slide.

She has had to take time away from the sport because of mental health problems, with the former world No. 1 falling to 77th.

Her issues have carried over into this season and was magnified following her breakdown after being heckled in the Californian desert during her last-64 loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

The gruelling effect the professional tennis tour has on body and mind has been brought into sharp focus amid Barty's retirement, but Osaka is hopeful that she can get back on track after seeking professional help.

Asked why she finally made the decision to go into therapy, the 24-year-old said: "Honestly, because my sister kind of, like, seemed very concerned for me.

"I don't know. Like I feel like I've been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalise things, and I also want to do everything by myself."

She added advice from her coach Wim Fissette had also steered her to seek help in the aftermath of the Indian Wells incident.

"Wim kind of put it in a really good way. He was like, 'You hire a coach for tennis, for fitness. The mind is such a big thing. If you can, like, get a professional to help you out 0.5 per cent, that alone is worth it'.

"She kind of told me strategies and stuff. I realise how helpful it is. I'm glad that I have people around me that told me to, like, go in that direction. But, yeah, I was basically just remembering all the things that she told me to do, just to take deep breaths and reset myself when I need to.

"The last match I played (at Indian Wells) wasn't the greatest memory for me. I just wanted to prove I could come back out here, compete and have the best attitude I could."

In the men's draw, Australian Nick Kyrgios sealed a comfortable 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 first-round win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MIAMI OPEN

StarHub Ch201, 7am & 11.55pm