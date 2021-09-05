Osaka plans a break again

NEW YORK • This was never the way it was supposed to go for Naomi Osaka, the biggest star in women's tennis, whose fame, reach and success appeared to have no limits at the start of the year.

Since then, the Japanese has experienced a series of setbacks and losses so overwhelming that she said after the latest one, on Friday night at the US Open, that she did not know when she would play her next tennis match.

Osaka lost 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in three tight and unusually temperamental sets to unseeded 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez as the defending champion exited in the third round.

Then, in her post-match news conference, the world No. 3 began to tear up as she revealed plans to take another break from the game, barely a month after returning from a two-month hiatus.

It was another troubling portrait of the state of mind of a woman who would appear to have everything, but has not been herself since pulling out from the French Open because of depression.

"How do I go around saying this," Osaka began, choking back tears, but putting off a moderator who tried to give her relief as she began to tear up. "I feel like for me recently, when I win I don't feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose I feel very sad. And I don't think that's normal."

"This is very hard to articulate," she continued after collecting herself. "Well, basically. I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match.

"I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while. I guess we're all dealing with stuff, I know I'm dealing with some stuff."

The prospect of Osaka stepping away from the sport indefinitely will undoubtedly send shock waves through the tennis world.

The 23-year-old is the world's highest-paid female athlete, one of the biggest celebrities in sports, and a quiet, powerful embodiment of a new generation of athletes who are unafraid to share their views on civil rights and social justice.

Just weeks ago, the four-time Grand Slam winner received one of the highest honours in sports - lighting the cauldron at the Olympic Games in her home country, where she represents a new, multiracial future for Japan.

TIME FOR A HIATUS I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match. I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while. I guess we're all dealing with stuff, I know I'm dealing with some stuff. NAOMI OSAKA, US Open defending champion, after her loss.

SELF-CONFIDENCE From a very young age, I knew I was able to beat anyone who is in front of me. I've always had that belief... I guess today that belief came true. LEYLAH FERNANDEZ, unseeded Canadian, after her win.

SELECTED RESULTS

MEN'S SINGLES Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (Esp) 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3, Diego Schwartzman (Arg) bt Alex Molcan (Svk) 6-4 6-3 6-3, Daniil Medvedev (Rus) bt Pablo Andujar (Esp) 6-0 6-4 6-3, Dan Evans (Gbr) bt Alexei Popyrin (Aus) 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

WOMEN'S SINGLES Angelique Kerber (Ger) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 5-7 6-2 6-3, Elina Svitolina (Ukr) bt Daria Kasatkina (Rus) 6-4 6-2, Garbine Muguruza (Esp) bt Victoria Azarenka (Blr) 6-4 3-6 6-2, Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) 6-4 6-2, Simona Halep (Rom), bt Elena Rybakina (Kaz) 7-6 (13-11), 4-6 6-3.

As it often can, though, all of that has come at a price that fans have become all too familiar with these days: an immense pressure to perform that can trouble a person of any age.

On the eve of the US Open, Osaka spoke of trying to find a new approach to life and tennis that centred on not beating herself up when things did not go perfectly and, on celebrating small victories, even just getting out of bed in the morning.

After Friday night, it is clear that those efforts remain a work in progress, work that for the foreseeable future will take place away from the gruelling, globe-trotting 11-month pressure cooker that is elite professional tennis.

While Osaka struggled on court, it was a memorable evening for teenagers at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In the preceding match, 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz eliminated the men's third seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in a momentum-shifting thriller that came down to a fifth-set tie-breaker.

The world No. 55, who has been dubbed "the next Rafa" by Nadal's uncle Toni, reached the fourth round at a Major for the first time after upsetting the Greek 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Alcaraz is the youngest man in the US Open last 16 since American Michael Chang did so as a 17-year-old in 1989 and at any Slam since Ukraine's Andrei Medvedev in the 1992 French Open. He also became the youngest man to beat a top-three player at the US Open since the rankings began in 1973.

On his upset, Alcaraz, who faces 141st-ranked German Peter Gojowczyk today, called it "a dream come true".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES

US OPEN

Day 7: Singtel TV Ch115/116 & StarHub Ch209/210, 10.50pm