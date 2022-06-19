Osaka out of Wimbledon; Medvedev on track in Halle

LONDON • Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka yesterday pulled out of Wimbledon with an Achilles tendon injury.

"My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner tweeted.

Osaka was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA Tours' decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese player's name had appeared on the entry list for Wimbledon when it was released last week, but she has not appeared in any of the grass-court warmup events and all four of her Slams, the last being the 2021 Australian Open, have been on hard courts.

Osaka, who has never got beyond the third round at the All England Club, had raised the possibility of missing the third Major of the year after her first-round loss at last month's French Open.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has been barred from London but the Russian intends to finish his grass-court swing with at least one title.

The US Open champion was upset in the final of the Rosmalen Championships but he made it to his second ATP final in as many weeks after beating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the last four of the Halle Open yesterday.

Medvedev, who is in the field for next week's Mallorca Open, the final grass-court event before Wimbledon, will play Polish fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who beat mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4) yesterday.

"It was hot, tough conditions," said the top seed, who is seeking his first victory since Flushing Meadows.

"Reaching the final is not everything, I want to show my best tennis and win the title."

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the favourites in London but Matteo Berrettini is a danger after last season's Wimbledon finalist also reached his second straight ATP final by beating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 at Queen's yesterday.

Fresh off his Stuttgart Open win last weekend, the Italian faces Serb Filip Krajinovic in today's final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE