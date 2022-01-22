Osaka out but not down

MELBOURNE • Despite losing in the third round of the Australian Open yesterday, Naomi Osaka was in a much stronger mental state than she was just months ago.

The Japanese 13th seed fell to American world No. 60 Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5) as she failed to retain her title at Melbourne Park.

But the 24-year-old, who took a break after the US Open in September for mental health reasons, is taking everything in her stride.

"I just want to go into this year knowing that I'll have the greatest attitude ever," insisted Osaka.

"Even if I win or lose, I'll go off the court knowing I tried the hardest and there is no way anyone can expect anything more from me.

"I fought for every point today. I can't be sad about that. I'm not God. I can't win every match. I can't win the Grand Slam at the start of the year every time.

"I feel like I grew a lot in this match. The last match that I played (at the US Open) in New York, I think I had a completely different attitude, so I'm really happy with... you know, of course I lost, but I'm happy with how it went."

Anisimova, 20, produced a superb display to knock out Osaka and disappoint those who had been salivating at the prospect of a fourth-round showdown between the four-time Slam winner and Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Two-time US Open champion Osaka, who has won all her Major titles on hard courts, had two opportunities to close out the match in the 10th game of the deciding set.

But she watched helplessly as Anisimova saved both and then converted her first opportunity in the deciding super tiebreak with an ace to seal the match.The American dropped her racket and hid her face in her palms as the crowd at the Margaret Court Arena exploded in appreciation.