Osaka out after shock to body but Barty rock solid

MELBOURNE • Naomi Osaka pulled out of a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open yesterday, saying her "body got a shock" after playing her first matches in four months at the Melbourne Summer Set event.

The reigning Australian Open champion hit the court this week for the first time since her tearful early exit at the US Open, after which she took a long break to deal with personal matters.

In Melbourne, she played three matches in quick succession and they took a toll. She withdrew before the start of her semi-final on Rod Laver Arena against Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

"Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the #AusOpen," the Japanese top seed said in a statement released by the Australian Open on Twitter.

Osaka, who has fallen to 13th in the rankings, added on her own Twitter feed that it had been a tough return and she did not want to push too hard with the opening Grand Slam of the year taking place from Jan 17 to 30.

"Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back-to-back intense matches after the break I took," she said.

"Thank you for all the love this past week, I'll try to rest up and I'll see you soon."

The four-time Grand Slam champion had beaten France's 61st-ranked veteran Alize Cornet 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in her first match back on Tuesday.

She then demolished Belgium's Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-1 before blasting past Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5 to make the semi-finals.

Her withdrawal sent Kudermetova into the final via a walkover, where the Russian will meet Simona Halep, who crushed Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty breezed past holder Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 in their Adelaide International semi-final to set up a showdown with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Barty, who won the tournament in 2020, was dominant from start to finish, winning 76.3 per cent of her first-serve points against fifth-seeded Pole Swiatek. Despite her best efforts, the former French Open champion could do little to stem her opponent's tide, eventually surrendering in 87 minutes.

"This is unreal, honestly. It's so much fun playing out here tonight and Iga is an exceptional champion, she made me play my best tennis," Barty said.

"Each match this tournament, I feel like I've got progressively better."

